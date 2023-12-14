Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup: India face bogey team Germany with place in final on the line

PTI

Kuala Lumpur, December 13

Momentum on their side, a determined India would look to overcome the mighty Germany to progress to the final of the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup for the fourth time in the history of the tournament here tomorrow.

The Indians produced a spectacular display of grit and character to prevail over Netherlands, ranked fourth in the world, in the quarterfinal on Tuesday with a thrilling 4-3 win.

Trailing 0-2 at halftime and 2-3 in the third quarter, the Indians exhibited immense resilience to beat the Dutch and set up a last-four clash against the Germans.

Skipper Uttam Singh scored the winner three minutes from the hooter, while his deputy Araijeet Singh Hundal also shone with two goals.

“We are now used to playing under pressure. Be it the Asia Cup final against Pakistan or the bronze medal match in the Sultan of Johor Cup, we have played and won under pressure. It’s something we have worked on and we have developed a skillset. It also helps that five players from the existing team were part of the previous World Cup, so our experience also comes in handy,” Uttam said.

The Indians would be brimming with confidence going into the match, but they will have to strike a balance between their defensive approach to the game and their attacking prowess.

Against Netherlands, they were defensive initially, which cost them dearly, but they got their act together in time and played attacking hockey thereafter to secure the hard-fought win.

But the Germans would be a tough nut to crack as they mostly rely on maintaining a solid defensive structure and breach the opponent’s citadel through brisk counterattacks.

Against Netherlands, the Indians produced a resolute performance with Rohit emerging as the shining light at the back. He was solid in defence and blocked as many as six successive penalty corners in the final quarter to hand his side the victory.

But this is something which would be a cause of concern for India coach CR Kumar and he would be hoping his defence puts up a better showing and avoids conceding too many penalty corners as the Germans are also known for their precision from set-pieces.

India have faced Germany four times this year and have lost on all four occasions, with their last defeat coming in the semifinals of the Sultan of Johor Cup (3-6). India also lost 2-4 to Germany in the semifinals of the 2021 World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

“Germany are a strong team and we faced them in the Sultan of Johor Cup recently but with a slightly different squad and a different approach. We have analysed all the teams in the World Cup, Germany included, and the added learning from the previous matches against them will put us in a good position ahead of the game. The players know that Germany isn’t unbeatable, it’s a matter of executing the plan,” Kumar said.

