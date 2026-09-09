Sheetal Devi’s gold headlines India’s 15-medal haul at World Archery Para Series 2026 in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 9 (ANI): Sheetal Devi clinched gold in the women’s compound event as India wrapped up the World Archery Para Series 2026 Stage 3 in Ahmedabad with a haul of 15 medals — four gold, three silver and eight bronze — on Wednesday, according to Olympics.com.

The 19-year-old world champion overcame Kazakhstan’s Aizada Seidan in a shoot-off after the gold medal clash ended in a 144-144 draw. Sheetal scored 10 with her deciding arrow, while Seidan managed a 9, securing the title for the Indian at the Sabarmati Riverfront. It marked Sheetal’s first individual gold medal at the World Archery Para Series, according to Olympics.com.

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World No. 1 Sheetal entered the elimination rounds as the top seed after scoring a season-best 698 in qualification, improving her own Asian record by one point. She defeated Slovakia’s Liliana Lacova 147-142 in the round of 16 and Great Britain’s Jessica Stretton 145-142 in the quarter-finals, before beating compatriot Sarita 145-143 in the semi-finals.

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Sarita also secured a podium finish, defeating the People’s Republic of China’s Wang Huiting 141-140 in the bronze medal match.

Earlier in the competition, Sheetal had also set a world record in the mixed team event alongside fellow Paris 2024 bronze medallist Rakesh Kumar. Sheetal and Rakesh amassed 1,400 points in the compound mixed team qualification, surpassing their previous world record of 1,399, set at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, by one point, according to Olympics.com.

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Sheetal contributed 698 points, while Rakesh added 702 to set the new world record.

Toman Kumar replaced Rakesh Kumar in the compound mixed team elimination rounds, partnering Sheetal Devi. The Indian duo secured the bronze medal on Wednesday with a convincing 157-145 victory over Iraq. India had narrowly missed out on a place in the gold medal match after losing a shoot-off to China in the semi-finals, following a 156-156 tie.

Meanwhile, Bhawna and Harvinder Singh clinched another gold for India in the recurve mixed team event. The Indian duo defeated China’s Liang Qiurong and Xia Lei 6-0 in the final, winning all three sets 35-31, 36-33 and 34-32, according to Olympics.com.

Bhawna also claimed bronze in the women’s individual recurve event after defeating compatriot Rajshri Dhanraj Rathod 6-0.

Reigning compound men’s world champion Toman Kumar signed off his individual campaign with a bronze medal after defeating Iraq’s Abbas Kadhim 143-138.

Toman had earlier suffered a 146-144 defeat to eventual champion Ken Swagumilang of Indonesia in the semi-finals.

The final-day medals added to India’s impressive performance earlier in the competition.

On Tuesday, Toman Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami clinched gold in the compound men’s doubles after defeating Iraq 152-139.

Paris 2024 Paralympic champion Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi also secured gold in the recurve men’s doubles, beating Slovakia 6-2.

Bhawna and Pooja settled for silver in the recurve women’s doubles, while Swati Chaudhary and Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari finished runners-up in the W1 mixed team event. W1 is a para archery category for athletes with more significant physical impairments. Competitors shoot from wheelchairs and can use either recurve or compound bows with modified equipment.

India also secured bronze in both W1 doubles events, with Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari and Naveen Dalal finishing third in the men’s category, while Swati Chaudhary and Vasundhra Teotia claimed bronze in the women’s event.

Swati added another bronze to her tally in the individual W1 women’s competition.

Earlier, Tanvi Pravin Ingale bagged silver, and Yugal Garg won bronze in the visually impaired category.

Held in Ahmedabad from September 5 to 9, the competition marked the first time India hosted a World Archery Para Series event.

World Archery Para Series 2026 Ahmedabad: Indian medal winners list

Gold

Women’s individual compound: Sheetal Devi

Men’s compound doubles: Toman Kumar, Shyam Sunder Swami

Men’s recurve doubles: Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi

Recurve mixed team: Bhawna, Harvinder Singh

Silver

Women’s recurve doubles: Bhawna, Pooja

W1 mixed team: Swati Chaudhary, Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari

Visually impaired: Tanvi Pravin Ingale

Bronze

Women’s individual compound: Sarita

Men’s individual compound: Toman Kumar

Compound mixed team: Sheetal Devi, Toman Kumar

Women’s individual recurve: Bhawna

W1 women individual: Swati Chaudhary

W1 men’s doubles: Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari, Naveen Dalal

W1 women’s doubles: Swati Chaudhary, Vasundhra Teotia

Visually impaired: Yugal Garg. (ANI)

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