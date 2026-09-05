Shelton battles past Shapovalov to reach US Open fourth round

New York [US], September 5 (ANI): Ben Shelton overcame a tough challenge from Canada's Denis Shapovalov to reach the fourth round of the US Open after a four-set victory in a match that extended into the early hours of Saturday (local time).

Shelton defeated Shapovalov 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 in a three-hour and 22-minute battle, maintaining his unbeaten record against the Canadian in their Lexus ATP head-to-head meetings, according to the website.

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The opening two sets were closely contested, with Shelton taking the first-set tie-break before struggling to close out the second set. The American twice had chances to serve for the match at 5-4 and 6-5, but Shapovalov fought back to force another tie-break and level the contest.

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Shelton responded strongly in the third set, raising his intensity behind his serve and from the baseline while taking advantage of Shapovalov's drop in form. A crucial break early in the fourth set helped the American take control and seal the victory.

Shelton will next face former world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round. Tsitsipas advanced after defeating 18th seed Jiri Lehecka 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-1.

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Two-time Grand Slam finalist Tsitsipas, who had earlier defeated 10th seed Arthur Fils, reached the fourth round at the US Open for the first time in his ninth main-draw appearance.

Meanwhile, 11th seed Frances Tiafoe continued his impressive run in New York with a dominant 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win over Valentin Vacherot.

Tiafoe struck 30 winners and won 85 per cent of his first-serve points during the one-hour and 59-minute contest. The victory marked his 40th tour-level win of the season, joining Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner among players with at least 40 wins in 2026.

Tiafoe, a US Open semi-finalist in 2022 and 2024, will next face 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev, who advanced to the fourth round after defeating Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Medvedev has reached the fourth round in New York seven times in the last eight years and is yet to drop a set at this year's tournament. (ANI)

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