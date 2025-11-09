Nelson [New Zealand], November 9 (ANI): New Zealand subdued the rampaging West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer to stand triumphant with a narrow nine-run win in the third T20I and clinch the series 2-1 in a nerve-jangling spectacle on Sunday.

Fans marvelled at the mouth-watering spectacle that saw the Caribbean side crumble to 88/8 in 12.3 overs while pursuing a challenging 178-run target. However, the scales tilted when Shepherd (49 off 34) and Springer (39) added spice with an entertaining 78-run stand for the ninth wicket in a mere 39 deliveries.

While looking down and out at 90 required from 45, the explosive duo pulled the West Indies back in the chase by reducing the equation down to 13 off seven deliveries. Kyle Jamieson, just like in the second T20I, held his nerve to salvage a victory for the hosts.

During the West Indies' pursuit of the 178-run target at Saxton Oval, Duffy and Ish Sodhi ran rampant and made short work of the visitors' batting unit. The duo scythed three wickets each, leaving the Men in Maroon threadbare at 88/8 in 12.3 overs.

The fate of the fixture looked clear, and the writing was all over the wall. However, Shepherd and Springer had different plans in place. Springer set the tone by sweeping Sodhi over deep midwicket on his first ball, and Shepherd soon joined the party.

Shepherd walloped Duffy for a towering maximum over fine leg and then sliced him over point for a four in the 15th over. Boundaries started to flow regularly, and by the time the penultimate over arrived, James Neesham had spilt 19 runs in the 18th over.

Shepherd went berserk, smashing Duffy with a half-volley for a 103m six over long-on. He topped it up with a four by picking up the slower delivery. As momentum swung like a pendulum, another twist in the tale was added after Duffy dove to his left and plucked out his left hand to take a stunner to end Springer's fiery 20-ball 39.

Jamieson, who defended 16 in the last over in the second T20I, was tasked to pull off another rescue act by saving 12. With a shin-high full toss, Shepherd could only dispatch the ball far enough to Daryl Mitchell at long-off, which sealed a nine-run victory for the Blackcaps.

In the first innings, after New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat, Devon Conway found his groove by thwacking Akeal Hosein over deep midwicket for a massive six. Despite Tim Robinson perishing early, the West Indies bled runs as the Kiwis breezed to 47/1 after the end of the first six overs.

Alick Athanaze was introduced right after the powerplay to everyone's surprise. Conway licked his lips, clobbering two boundaries to inject the much-needed impetus. He reached his 12th T20I fifty with a slog sweep to clear the boundary rope for a six off Hosein.

New Zealand's high-flying innings started to falter after Conway was undone by Athanaze on 56(34). With the run rate slowing down, Mitchell pummelled Hosein and sent him downtown for two sixes and a four. He continued to apply his swashbuckling approach before holing out to Springer off Jason Holder on 41(24) in the penultimate over. New Zealand managed to churn out eight runs in the final over to finish with 177/9 on the board. (ANI)

