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Home / Sports / Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup: Amritsar Soormas look to extend winning run against Jalandhar Warriors

Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup: Amritsar Soormas look to extend winning run against Jalandhar Warriors

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ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 9 (ANI): Riding the momentum of two consecutive victories, Amritsar Soormas will look to make it three wins in a row when they take on Jalandhar Warriors in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Thursday.

With six points from six matches, the Soormas will be keen to continue their winning run and strengthen their position in the competition, according to a press release.

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Amritsar head into the contest on the back of a commanding 67 run victory over Mohali Kings, with Naman Dhir’s sensational 173 off 64 balls powering the team to a competition high 279/7.

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The knock, which included 16 fours and 12 sixes, was the highest individual score of the season and has given the Soormas plenty of confidence heading into their next challenge.

Dhir will once again be a key figure alongside captain Abhishek Sharma, Abhay Choudhary and Rahul Kumar, while Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu will also look to build on his 41 off 25 balls from the previous game.

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Speaking about the team’s momentum, Jashanpreet said, “We are getting the momentum from the last couple of games, and everything is going well. We just have to play ball by ball and trust our game.”

With Jalandhar Warriors featuring the likes of Prabhsimran Singh, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Harjas Singh Tandon and Aryan Yadav, the Soormas will face another competitive challenge.

Amritsar will look to back their recent batting form with a disciplined bowling effort as they aim to extend their winning streak and strengthen their push towards the semi-finals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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