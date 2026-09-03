Sher-e-Punjab T20 League: Amritsar Soormas beat Fazilka Falcons by seven wickets

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 3 (ANI): Amritsar Soormas produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat the Fazilka Falcons by seven wickets in their first victory of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, successfully chasing down the target of 183 with 15 balls to spare.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, the Soormas were put under early pressure as Fazilka openers got their side off to a brisk start, with Vihaan Malhotra scoring 60 off just 34 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, according to a release.

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Captain Sanvir Singh continued the Falcons’ momentum with an aggressive 63 off 35 deliveries, striking eight fours and three sixes. The pair helped Fazilka build a strong platform before the Soormas fought back in the latter stages.

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Akash Pandey was among the standout bowlers for Amritsar, returning figures of 2/27 from his four overs, while Adhiraj Singh Mangat and Sahil Khan also claimed two wickets each. The Soormas’ chase got off to a bittersweet start, with openers adding quick runs to the board but also losing early wickets.

After Rahul Kumar’s dismissal left Amritsar at 39/3, Naman Dhir and Abhay Choudhary took complete control of the chase. Dhir produced an outstanding unbeaten 88 off 48 balls, hitting eight fours and four sixes, while Choudhary remained unbeaten on 58 off 35 deliveries, with seven fours and a six, the release said.

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The pair added an unbeaten 147-run partnership to take the Soormas from 39/3 to 186/3 in just 17.3 overs, completing a comprehensive seven-wicket victory.

The Soormas will look to build on the confidence from their first win of the campaign as they next play Bathinda Royals on Friday. (ANI)

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