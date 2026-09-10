DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Mohali Kings defeat Bathinda Royals by 5 wickets, seal semi-final berth

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Mohali Kings defeat Bathinda Royals by 5 wickets, seal semi-final berth

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:27 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 10 (ANI): Mohali Kings produced a strong performance to register a five-wicket win over Bathinda Royals and book their place in the semi-finals of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Batting first, Bathinda Royals recovered well from an early collapse to post a competitive 184/6 in 20 overs. The Royals were in trouble early in their innings after slipping to 17/2, with opener Uday Saharan among the wickets to fall, according to a press release from the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League.

Advertisement

With Mohali Kings keeping the pressure on, Bathinda needed a partnership to rebuild their innings. Harnoor Singh and Gourav Choudhary stepped up at the right time, putting together a crucial 74-run partnership for the third wicket. The duo played with patience and kept the scoreboard moving before bringing Bathinda back into the game.

Advertisement

Mohali, however, managed to break the partnership and put Bathinda under pressure once again. Harnoor was dismissed for a well-made 43 off 36 balls, while Gourav followed soon after for 35 off 22 deliveries. Their wickets left Bathinda at 93/4 and in need of a strong finish.

Ridham Satyawan then played an important cameo, scoring 31 off 19 balls, before Shahbaz Sandhu provided the late fireworks. Sandhu attacked the bowlers in the final overs and remained unbeaten on 38 off 23 balls, helping Bathinda finish on 184/6.

Advertisement

For Mohali Kings, Ayush Goyal was the most successful bowler, returning figures of 2/27 in four overs.

The target of 185, however, was not enough to stop Mohali Kings, who began their chase on the back foot after being reduced to 4/2.

Anmolpreet Singh and Ramandeep Singh then took charge and steadied the innings with a valuable 52-run partnership for the third wicket. Anmolpreet played an aggressive knock of 49 off 28 balls, but fell just short of his half-century.

Mohali lost a few more wickets at regular intervals, giving Bathinda hope of making a comeback. However, Ramandeep Singh held his nerves and continued to score freely at the other end at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, which has hosted international matches in the past.

Ramandeep produced the match-winning innings, remaining unbeaten on a superb 71 off 36 balls. He found an able partner in Sohraab Dhaliwal, who played an important finishing role with an unbeaten 40 off 20 balls.

The duo ensured there were no further setbacks for Mohali Kings as they completed the chase. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts