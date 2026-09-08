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Home / Sports / Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Naman Dhir’s 173-run blitz powers Amritsar Soormas to second straight win 

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Naman Dhir’s 173-run blitz powers Amritsar Soormas to second straight win 

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ANI
Updated At : 11:42 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 8 (ANI): Naman Dhir produced a breathtaking display of power hitting, smashing 173 off just 64 balls, including 16 fours and 12 sixes, to power the Amritsar Soormas to a commanding 67-run victory over the Mohali Kings.

The Soormas finished with 279/7, the highest total of the competition so far, and the third time they have breached the 250-run mark this season. With the ball, Shubham Rana (3/30), Jaipartap Singh (2/46) and Naman Dhir (2/8) logged potent spells to keep the Kings at bay.  Following the win, the Soormas have six points in six matches, as per a press release.

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Reflecting on the innings, Dhir said, “It feels great. Now we are back in the tournament and I feel we are peaking at the right time as a team. I was just trying to play the ball on its merit, and when I hit my first six, I was sure that if I played 20 overs, we would set an above-par total.”

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Invited to bat first, the Amritsar Soormas made a blistering start, racing to 75/2 by the end of the powerplay, with skipper Naman Dhir leading the charge.

Dhir, standing in as skipper for Abhishek Sharma, brought up his half-century in 19 balls, but the opening batter would soon find yet another gear, tearing into the Mohali Kings bowling attack in the middle overs. Dhir brought up a 36-ball century after taking down Lovedeep Chatha for 30 runs in the 12th over.

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Dhir was supported by Jashanpreet Singh (41 off 25) as they pair put on a mammoth 120-run stand in 51 balls, before Rahul (13 off 9) and Dhir etched a quick fire 47 run partnership in 19 balls.

Abhishek Sharma (13 off 4), who came in as the impact player, and Abhay Choudhary (20 off 10) also made brisk contributions to steer the Soormas to a formidable total.

Aayush Goyal (4/43) finally scalped Dhir in the final over, but not before the batter had registered the highest individual score of the season.

In the second innings, Abhishek Sharma (1/38) ensured the Kings suffered an early setback with the wicket of Sagar Virk (1 off 2) as early as the first over.

Anmolpreet Singh (52 off 25) and Jaskaranvir (76 off 41) retorted with an 80-run stand in 38 balls before Shubham Rana halted the assault with the wicket of Anmolpreet in the 8th and followed it up with the wickets of Ramandeep Singh and Sohraab Dhaliwal in the 10th over.

Jaipartap Singh was also lethal with the ball, removing the innings' top scorer, Jaskaranvir and Aryan Bhatia (1 off 2) in the span of four deliveries to put the Kings out of the contest.

Towards the end of the innings, Naman Dhir extended his purple patch with two wickets in two overs, as the Kings finished considerably short at 213/8.

The victory also marked their second consecutive win and third overall, as the Soormas continue to build momentum at a critical juncture of the competition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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