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Home / Sports / Sher-e-Punjab T20 League will help Punjab cricket grow: Bhatinda Royals' batting coach Manish Bhatia

Sher-e-Punjab T20 League will help Punjab cricket grow: Bhatinda Royals' batting coach Manish Bhatia

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ANI
Updated At : 02:58 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh (Punjab)[India], August 25 (ANI): With less than a week left until the start of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026, the excitement is building rapidly. Bhatinda Royals have assembled a balanced squad and will be aiming to make a strong impact in the tournament.

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Batting coach Manish Bhatia expressed confidence in the team's combination and highlighted the importance of having experienced players such as India international Gurnoor Brar in the squad.

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"In a winning team, a strong bowling attack is very important, and I feel we are well covered in that department. We have our captain and India player Gurnoor Brar, along with left-arm pacer Ashwini, who has been part of the Mumbai Indians setup. We also have several all-rounders who can contribute with both bat and ball, which gives us a very balanced bowling unit."

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Bhatia also believes the Royals have enough firepower in the batting department.

"We have some very talented batters who have represented Punjab at different age-group levels. Our vice-captain, Uday Saharan, is the backbone of this team. He is in excellent form, and his presence gives a lot of confidence to the entire squad. Overall, I think we have a very good combination."

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The batting coach was particularly optimistic about Uday Saharan's prospects and believes the youngster is one of the players to watch in the tournament.

"Last year, we made Uday Saharan the captain of Punjab, and he continues to lead the side. He is already an experienced leader in red-ball cricket and has shown great maturity at a young age."

"If there is one player to watch out for in this tournament, it is Uday Saharan. I genuinely believe he has a bright future ahead of him. He can win matches for us and will continue to play an important role for Punjab cricket in the years to come."

Bhatia also praised the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League for providing a platform to young cricketers and helping strengthen Punjab's cricketing structure.

"The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League can play a huge role in the growth of Punjab cricket. It gives young players an opportunity to showcase their talent and compete alongside experienced cricketers."

Speaking about the team's preparations, he said the early signs have been very encouraging.

"We have already started our practice sessions, and the players have looked very sharp. Their attitude and performances in training have given us confidence that we have selected a strong squad. We are committed to identifying and developing young talent, and I believe this tournament will help many players take the next step in their careers."(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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