Home / Sports / Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal's hilarious reel brings joy to fans

Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal's hilarious reel brings joy to fans

ANI
Updated At : 12:00 PM Oct 08, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal have once again proved that their off-field chemistry is just as strong as their on-field performances, according to a press release from Shikhar Dhawan's media team.

The two recently collaborated for yet another light-hearted Instagram reel, and this time, they added a touch of classic Bollywood humour that instantly struck a chord with fans. The post's caption read as "Ek baar phirse dulha banne ka mann hai beta... tu rukk ja thoda."

In the viral video, Dhawan is seen introducing Chahal to his "third mother," played by Sophie Shine. Staying true to his playful persona, Dhawan humorously delivers the iconic Amrish Puri dialogue, "Teri bhi shaadi kara denge," leaving Chahal looking adorably awkward and the internet in splits. The reel perfectly captures their effortless camaraderie -- Dhawan's wit and charm balanced by Chahal's shy, innocent reactions.

Within hours of being posted, the video began making waves across social media platforms, accumulating thousands of likes, comments, and shares. Fans couldn't stop praising the duo for their natural comic timing, calling them "the most entertaining pair in Indian cricket." Some even joked that they deserve their own comedy show, given how easily they light up timelines with their antics.

Shikhar Dhawan, renowned for his vibrant personality and positive energy, has cultivated a loyal following with his humorous and heartwarming social media content. Whether it's motivational posts, dance reels, or moments like this, he continues to show that cricket isn't his only stage -- he's an entertainer at heart. Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, is no stranger to fun videos either. His witty sense of humour and easygoing nature have made him one of the most loved personalities in Indian cricket.

This latest reel is more than just a funny moment -- it's a reminder of the friendship and lightheartedness that define both players. At a time when sports can often be serious and competitive, Dhawan and Chahal's playful content brings a refreshing dose of laughter to fans everywhere.

One thing's for sure -- when Gabbar (Dhawan) and Yuzi (Chahal) come together, entertainment is never in short supply. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

