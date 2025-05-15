Shikhar Dhawan applauds Jadeja for becoming longest-standing No.1 all-rounder in Test

New Delhi [India] May 15 (ANI): Former Indian crickter Shikhar Dhawan hailed Ravindra Jadeja as he made history by becoming the longest-standing No.1 all-rounder in ICC Test rankings ,holding the top spot for an impressive 1,150 + days.

Advertisement

This incredible feat reflects not just his all-round brilliance but also his consistency at the highest level, as per a press release.

Shikhar Dhawan, took to his X handle, "1152 days at No.1! Kya baat hai mere bhai @imjadeja! From iconic celebrations to this historic milestone, what a journey. Big love and bigger respect, my friend."

Advertisement

1152 days at No.1! Kya baat hai mere bhai @imjadeja! From iconic celebrations to this historic milestone, what a journey. Big love and bigger respect, my friend! 🔥💪🏻 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 15, 2025

Dhawan and Jadeja have shared many victories in Indian colors -- from intense Test matches to high-octane limited-overs clashes. Their relationship, built over years of playing together, goes beyond the pitch. Dhawan's message was more than just a formal acknowledgment; it was a reflection of shared battles, mutual respect, and personal pride in a teammate's success.

Jadeja's rise to dominance in Test cricket has been nothing short of remarkable. Known for his sharp left-arm spin, electric fielding, and increasingly reliable batting, he has become a pillar of India's red-ball setup. Staying at the top of the ICC all-rounder rankings for over three years speaks volumes of his match-winning impact.

Advertisement

While Dhawan has been focusing more on personal ventures, he continues to be one of Indian cricket's most respected voices. His public acknowledgment of Jadeja's achievement reminds fans of the enduring friendships and mutual encouragement that shape team culture -- even long after players step out of the national spotlight.

Jadeja has dominated the top of the ICC all-rounder rankings in Test cricket for an amazing 1,152 days. By doing so, this outstanding player from the India National Cricket Team has surpassed iconic players like Jacques Kallis, Kapil Dev, and Imran Khan, all of whom are hailed as the greatest all-rounders the game has ever produced. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)