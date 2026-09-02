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Home / Sports / Shikhar Dhawan, BCCI extend birthday wishes to pace veteran Ishant Sharma on 38th birthday

Shikhar Dhawan, BCCI extend birthday wishes to pace veteran Ishant Sharma on 38th birthday

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ANI
Updated At : 10:17 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan extended birthday wishes to Indian pace veteran Ishant Sharma, who turned 38 on Wednesday.

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Ishant, who last turned up in Indian colours back in 2021 and was one of the biggest pillars of India's Test success under Virat Kohli's captaincy, turned 38 on Wednesday.

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Taking to his X, Shikhar wrote, "Happy Birthday, @ImIshant! Wishing you a fantastic year ahead. Have a great one, bro!"

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also extended birthday wishes to Ishant on their official X handle.

Since his Test debut in 2007, Ishant has made 105 appearances in whites for India, taking 311 wickets at an average of 32.40, with 11 five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul, with best figures of 7/74. He is India's sixth-highest Test wicket-taker in the format and second-most successful pacer after Kapil Dev (434 scalps in 131 Tests).

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In 80 ODIs, Ishant took 115 wickets at an average of 30.98, with six four-wicket hauls to his name and best figures of 4/34. In 14 T20Is, Ishant took eight wickets at an average of 50.00, with best figures of 2/34.

Overall, in 199 international appearances, Ishant took 434 wickets at an average of 32.35, with 11 five-fors and a ten-fer to his name. He is India's 10th-highest wicket-taker in international cricket.

Ishant was a part of the squad which won the ICC Champions Trophy back in 2013. He was a vital part of the campaign, taking 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 21.80, with best figures of 3/33. He also bowled a spell of 2/36 in a rain-curtailed final against England, capturing crucial wickets of Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara on two successive balls while defending 130 runs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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