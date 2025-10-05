DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Shikhar Dhawan joins WhiteRock Warriors in power-packed addition to star studded Canada Super 60 League

Shikhar Dhawan joins WhiteRock Warriors in power-packed addition to star studded Canada Super 60 League

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:10 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vancouver [Canada], October 5 (ANI): The Canada Super 60 League continues to raise the bar as one of the most dynamic formats in world cricket, proudly announcing the signing of Shikhar Dhawan by the WhiteRock Warriors.

Advertisement

Dhawan, one of India's most iconic openers with over 10,000 international runs, joins the tournament hot on the heels of Suresh Raina's addition, further solidifying Canada Super 60's reputation as a star-studded T10 spectacle, as per a release from Canada Super 60 League.

Advertisement

Fronted by cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh as Brand Ambassador, Canada Super 60 is on a mission to globalise the sport through its unique 60-ball format, combining innovation with world-class talent to capture fans' imagination across borders.

Advertisement

Expressing his excitement, Shikhar Dhawan said, "I'm absolutely delighted to be part of the Canada Super 60 League and represent the WhiteRock Warriors. It's thrilling to see cricket expanding its horizons, and Canada Super 60 offers a unique format with immense potential. I look forward to delivering entertaining performances and being part of this exciting journey."

Bringing leadership, flair, and unmatched experience, Dhawan will be a marquee figure both on and off the field.

Advertisement

Commenting on the landmark signing, Abhishek Shah, the CEO of the league, stated, as per the release, "Having a player of Shikhar Dhawan's calibre join the Canada Super 60 is a landmark moment. His presence, alongside other stalwarts like Suresh Raina and under the ambassadorial leadership of Yuvraj Singh, cements the league's commitment to top-tier talent and world-class cricketing entertainment."

The Canada Super 60 League has quickly emerged as one of cricket's most anticipated formats, blending global stars, innovative gameplay, and a vision to redefine fan engagement in the modern era. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts