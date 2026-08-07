New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan praised teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying his fearless stroke-making and ability to perform at a young age are remarkable.

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Speaking to ANI, Dhawan praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's impressive batting, saying it is a remarkable achievement for a 15-year-old to reach the international level and perform well, including in the IPL. He highlighted the youngster's ability to hit boundaries with confidence, adding that while skill is important, having the courage and mindset to play such shots at a young age is a special quality. Dhawan backed Sooryavanshi to have a bright present and an even better future.

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"He is batting very superbly. And it's a very big thing that at the age of 15 or 16, reaching the international level first is a big thing in itself. Even when he was playing in the IPL. But the way he hits fours and sixes, that's a wonderful thing. Having skill is one thing, but having the heart for it, and that too at 15, is a very big thing. And I'm sure that his present is also very good and his future will also be very good," Dhawan said.

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At just 15, Sooryavanshi recently enjoyed a remarkable run in T20I cricket, scoring 151 runs in three matches against Zimbabwe to claim his maiden Player of the Series award as India completed a 3-0 clean sweep. Earlier, in the T20I series against England, Sooryavanshi had become India's youngest ever to be handed an international debut.

His India debut came on the back of a terrific IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, including a century and five fifties. His explosive season saw him finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer while smashing a record 72 sixes.The youngster also swept multiple post-season honours, including the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker and Super Sixes awards.

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He also had a stellar ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign earlier this year, where he amassed 439 runs and was named Player of the Tournament, further highlighting his immense potential.

On Thursday, Shikhar Dhawan, Chairman of Da One Group and Founder of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation (SDF), along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Ravi Kunwar, CEO, HMD India and APAC, inaugurated a state-of-the-art STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Lab at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Pitampura.

The STEM Lab marks another significant milestone in advancing technology-enabled education across Delhi Government schools and is expected to benefit more than 2,500 students through immersive, application-based STEM learning, according to a press release.

Speaking at the inauguration of the foundation's first STEM lab, Dhawan said the new initiative will focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, providing children with practical learning opportunities and helping them build skills in technology and engineering. Dhawan said his foundation has already impacted 50,000 children through digital education initiatives.

"Our foundation has already done significant work in the field of digital education. It has benefited 50,000 children, and it brings us great joy that the Foundation has served as a medium for this... We are introducing STEM labs, focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, which will provide practical benefits to the children, helping them learn how to excel in technology and engineering. As the initiative grows, new elements are naturally added to it. So, we have developed a new concept," he said.

Anshita Gupta, CEO of Da One Group, said Shikhar Dhawan's vision has always been to give back to society through sports and education. She highlighted that the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation is focusing on digital education to support children's overall development by encouraging critical thinking, innovation, and technology skills, with support from its partnership with HMD.

"Shikhar Dhawan has always had a vision that he wants to give it back to people, whether it's through sports or education. So his vision for overall development is not from today, it has been there since he has been playing. So when we started the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, we thought education is the best way. And today, the way our country is growing, we are talking about Digital India, so digital education is the first thing we need to develop. So this is our next step in digital education, to start giving opportunities for kids to, you know, embed critical thinking, innovation. These are new things nowadays, which we want children to start embedding from the beginning. So therefore, our partnership with HMD has been, it was because we give all these facilities to children," she told ANI. (ANI)

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