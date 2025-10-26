DT
Home / Sports / Shikhar Dhawan praises Virat Kohli for becoming highest run-getter in white-ball cricket

Shikhar Dhawan praises Virat Kohli for becoming highest run-getter in white-ball cricket

ANI
Updated At : 06:15 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan lauded India's star batter Virat Kohli on becoming the highest run-getter in white-ball cricket (ODI+T20).

Virat achieved this feat in his outing against Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Saturday. Virat, after failing in the first two ODIs, slammed 74 runs of 81 balls, including seven fours.

In a post on X, Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "Congratulations @imVkohli on reaching another massive milestone. The highest run-getter in white-ball cricket! Your discipline and consistency are second to none. Keep inspiring everyone with that fire."

The duo of Virat and former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten 168-run partnership during their side's win over Australia in the third Sydney ODI to prevent a series whitewash.

In 305 ODIs, Virat has scored 14,250 runs in 293 innings at an average of 57.69, with 51 centuries and 75 fifties. He also has 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is to go along with his ODI runs.

He surpassed legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the top run-getter across all limited-overs international cricket (ODIs and T20Is), now owning a total of 18.438 runs in both these formats as compared to Sachin's 18,436 runs. The Master Blaster had played just one T20I, scoring 10 runs.

Virat also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar (69 fifty-plus scores) to have the most fifty-plus scores during ODI run-chases (70). This is Virat's 24th 50-plus score (eight centuries and 16 fifties) in 51 innings against Australia, the joint-most alongside Sachin (24 such scores in 70 innings.

Now against Australia in ODIs, he has made 2,525 runs in 51 innings and 53 matches at an average of 53.72, with eight centuries and 16 fifties and a best score of 123. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

