Shikhar Dhawan reveals favourite knocks in international cricket

Dubai [UAE], February 23 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has revealed his favourite knocks in international cricket, rating his comeback century during the ICC Champions Trophy against South Africa in 2013 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 century against Australia in the top league.

Dhawan was speaking to the media in Dubai. He is the ICC Champions Trophy's ambassador.

"Personally, the best knock for me? There are a few of them.

My Cardiff knock against South Africa (India's first match of CT 2013 which started Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan era for India, Dhawan scored 114 runs in 94 balls). That was my comeback in one-day cricket; I scored a century. As a youngster, I took that pressure and kept my nerves. That was very dear to me," Dhawan told the media.

"Then, the 2019 World Cup. I scored against Australia. I got a fractured thumb on 25 runs. Then I scored a century (a knock of 117 runs)," he added.

Dhawan was India's go-to-man in ICC ODI events, ending as the all-time third-highest run-getter in Champions Trophy history with 701 runs in 10 innings at an average of 77.88, with three centuries and three fifties. He is the only batter to have won the 'Golden Bat' for most runs in this competition twice.

In 10 ODI World Cup matches, Dhawan scored 537 runs at an average of 53.70, with three centuries and a fifty and best score of 137. He featured in 2015 and 2019 World Cups for India. With six centuries in ICC ODI events, he is among India's top performers in such tournaments alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Speaking on Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill opening duo, Shikhar said, "Gill's skill is so good. He has so much of time. In the last game, he pulled and hit a 90-meter six. You have to have great skills to do that. And they both have great minds. Of course, Rohit is a legend of the game. And partnerships are very, very important. You have to match. You have to understand each other's frequency without even saying words, through your eyes."

In 30 ODI innings as a duo, Rohit-Gill have made 1,974 runs at an average of 68.06, with six centuries and 12 fifty-run stands. Their best partnership is 212 runs.

Coming to the match between India and Pakistan, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan was off to a fine start, with Babar Azam (23 in 26 balls, with five fours) unleashing some fine drives in the 41-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, Pakistan was 47/2.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan (46 in 77 balls, with three fours) and Saud Shakeel (62 in 76 balls, with five fours) had a 104-run partnership, but they ate up a lot of deliveries. After break up of this partnership, Khushdil Shah (38 in 39 balls, with two sixes) did put up a fight with Salman Agha (19) and Naseem Shah (14), but they were bundled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

India needs 242 runs to keep their semifinal hopes going. (ANI)

