Home / Sports / Shikhar Dhawan to show talent beyond cricket field, feature in music video 'Besos'

Shikhar Dhawan to show talent beyond cricket field, feature in music video 'Besos'

Shikhar Dhawan is expanding his presence in the world of entertainment with a brand-new avatar: a performer in a high-energy music video titled 'Besos'
ANI
Updated At : 03:12 PM May 06, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Cricket's beloved Gabbar, known for his thunderous cover drives and infectious smile, is set to steal hearts once again--this time, not on the field, but in front of the camera. Shikhar Dhawan is expanding his presence in the world of entertainment with a brand-new avatar: a performer in a high-energy music video titled "Besos".

And he is not alone. Joining him is Bollywood's dazzling diva, Jacqueline Fernandez, known for her sizzling screen presence. The two are collaborating for the first time, and the pairing has already sparked excitement among fans, according to a release.

The track, described as funky, vibrant, and full of flair, is expected to bring out a playful, rhythmic side of Dhawan that fans have not seen before, the release said. Whether it is matching steps with a Bollywood superstar or bringing his signature swagger to the screen, Shikhar seems ready to show that his talents go well beyond cricket stadiums.

Set to release on YouTube on May 8, 2025, Besos promises to be more than just a song--it is an experience, a vibe, and perhaps the beginning of a new chapter for the cricketer-turned-entertainer.

This is not Dhawan's first foray into entertainment. Fans may remember his brief cameo in the 2022 Bollywood film Double XL. But Besos marks his most prominent role yet in front of the camera, the release said.

Dhawan played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, 68 T20Is, and scored 10,867 runs in international cricket. He has played 222 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and scored 6,769 runs. He retired from international cricket and all forms of Indian cricket last year. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

