Shillong Lajong FC opens Durand Cup campaign with dominating victory

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 27 (ANI): Shillong Lajong FC began their Durand Cup campaign in commanding fashion, defeating Malaysia's Armed Forces Football Team (ATM FT) 6-0 in the opening match of Group E, here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

On Sunday, Everbrightson Sana and Phrangki Buam scored a brace each, while substitutes Treimiki Lamurong and Deibormame Tongper added a goal apiece, as the young Shillong side delivered a clinical and confident performance.

Shillong Lajong Head Coach Birendra Thapa opted for a youthful 4-3-3 formation, with Sheen Stevenson and Phrangki Buam leading the line alongside Everbrightson Sana in a false nine role. Malaysian Armed Forces FT, coached by Mohamad Khairil Hafiz Mohd. Zanggi started with a strong XI in the same system, featuring Mohd Suhaim, Nasir Yasa, and Ibramin Muhamat Moha in attack.

The match began with Shillong asserting their dominance in possession. Their early pressure paid off in the 12th minute when Everbrightson Sana headed in a pinpoint cross from Rudra Ved, after a smart freekick routine initiated by Sheen Stevenson. The young Indian side continued to test the Malaysian Armed Forces' defence with fluid attacking play and relentless pressing.

Malaysia's best chance in the first half came through a volley attempt by Mohamad Syamim Yusoff, which narrowly missed the target after a cross was punched clear by Shillong keeper Siwel Rymbai. However, the Shillong defence, led by skipper Kenstar Kharsong and Saveme Tariang, remained firm to protect the lead.

The second half saw Shillong accelerate further. Within the first five minutes, Phrangki Buam netted twice, first by guiding in a free kick from Stevenson in the 47th minute, and then doubling his tally with a calm finish after a clever through ball two minutes later.

The fourth goal came in the 66th minute, as Sana turned sharply in the box and slotted the ball past the keeper to complete his brace. Shillong's dominance continued when substitute Treimiki Lamurong curled in a beautiful effort from the edge of the area in the 73rd minute to make it 5-0.

Just before the final whistle, Shillong added a sixth. Substitute Deibormame Tongper found the net with a composed finish after a late attacking move, rounding off a dominant outing for the side from Meghalaya.

Malaysian Armed Forces FT struggled to create meaningful chances throughout, and Shillong maintained a high tempo until the final whistle, with more attempts from Buam and Lamurong denied by the Malaysian goalkeeper.

Tomorrow, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will play against ITBP FT in the first match of the Kokrajhar leg with kick off at 3:00 PM at SAI Stadium, while in the second match, debutant South United Football Club will take on Indian Air Force FT at 7:00 PM at Kishore Bharati Krirangan. (ANI)

