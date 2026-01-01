Shimla Ice Skating rink sees promising season, 24 sessions held so far

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): The century-old natural ice-skating rink in Shimla is seeing renewed enthusiasm this winter, with skaters and club members hopeful of a longer, better season due to favourable dry weather. So far, 24 ice skating sessions have been successfully conducted at the historic rink, and organisers expect the number to surpass last year's total.

Advertisement

Located in the heart of the state capital, the Shimla Ice Skating Rink is one of the few places in the country that offers natural ice skating, making it a unique winter attraction for locals and tourists alike. Last year, only 35 sessions could be organised due to unpredictable weather. This season, however, expectations are higher.

Advertisement

Sharing his experience, Harshit Lal, a local skater, told ANI that ice skating in Shimla offers an unmatched experience.

Advertisement

"Ice skating in Shimla is a wonderful experience. It is something everyone should try, whether you are a tourist or a local. Shimla is one such place where you can find a natural ice-skating rink. It is the only capital city with this facility, and it is very beautiful. I have been skating for the last five years. When I started, I had never done ice skating or even roller skating. I fell many times, but it was fun. Now that I've learned, it feels even better," he said.

"In 2020, the ice season was very good. The weather used to be colder, and snowfall was frequent. Due to climate change and global warming, snowfall has declined significantly. We wait for snow every year. We need to plant more trees. For children, I would say there are two or three must-do things in Shimla; one of the best natural ice-skating experiences in India is here. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and people should take it."Highlighting concerns over climate change, Harshit Lal added,

Advertisement

Providing details about the ongoing season, Rajat Malhotra, Secretary of the Shimla Ice Skating Club, told ANI that the club has completed 24 sessions and hopes to hold more if weather conditions remain favourable.

"Ice skating is a very old tradition here. The club was established in 1920 and has now completed 105 years. This year, we started the season almost a week earlier than last year. Skating began on December 3. Although the weather was unfavourable for a few days, conditions have improved, and we are getting high-quality ice. Today is our 24th session," he said.

Compared with last year, Malhotra said they expect more sessions this year.

"Last year, the weather was unpredictable, and we could conduct only 35 sessions. This year, we have already completed 24 sessions and hope the season will continue longer. Ice skating depends entirely on clear weather and sub-zero temperatures. If the weather worsens, ice formation becomes impossible." He added.

On the changing environmental conditions, he said the weather is becoming unpredictable and erratic.

"Global warming is a major issue. Earlier, there used to be more trees in the surrounding areas. Despite the challenges, the quality of the ice we are receiving remains as good as in previous years. When a season goes well, people are more willing to invest and enrol their children in the following year. Ice skating is one of the best winter activities available in Shimla, especially during holidays." Said Rajat.

He also noted that activities such as ice hockey, figure skating, and speed skating are practised at the rink, though national-level competitions have gradually shifted to locations such as Ladakh, Kaza, and an all-weather rink in Dehradun, where ice conditions last longer.

Students and young participants see ice skating as both recreation and fitness. Avali Negi, a local student, told ANI that this is the only enjoyable recreational activity for them during the winter holidays.

"I have been ice skating since 2020. The experience here is very good and enjoyable. It is a natural ice rink, and the fun you get here cannot be matched by artificial rinks. People should definitely join. You make good friends here, spend quality time, and it is also great exercise for the legs and arms." Said Avali Negi.

Another participant, Aanya Kapor, also shared her views with ANI, highlighting the sport's scenic beauty and social importance.

"This is a beautiful natural ice skating rink where you can enjoy skating along with scenic views and clouds right in front of you. In the winters, this is one of the best activities in Shimla. You can enjoy it with friends during holidays," she said.

"Nowadays, many children are drifting towards smoking and drugs. Ice skating is a much better alternative. Here, you have ice hockey, skating, fancy dress competitions, and other activities. Every year, something new is organised. However, due to pollution and climate change, ice formation has reduced. Still, this place offers a great option for children to stay active and engaged." Aanya Kapor added further.

The Shimla Ice Skating Club, established in 1920, is among the oldest ice skating clubs in Asia. The natural rink, created without artificial refrigeration, has long been a symbol of Shimla's colonial-era sporting heritage. Despite the growing impact of climate change, the club continues its efforts to preserve this rare winter sport tradition, making the rink not just a sporting venue but a living piece of Shimla's history. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)