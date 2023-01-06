Shiva cruises into final

PTI

Hisar, January 5

Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) recorded a resounding 5-0 win over 2019 World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik to advance to the final of the men’s National Boxing Championships here today. Thapa will face Ankit Narwal in the final.

Sanjeet (92kg) secured a comfortable victory against Ashish Bhandor of Himachal Pradesh. Sumit (75kg) and Narender (+92kg) reigned supreme in their semifinal bouts with 5-0 triumphs.

While Sumit defeated Tinderpal Singh of Punjab, Narender won against Jaipal Singh of Punjab. Sagar (+92kg) beat Akash of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Abhinash Jamwal of Himachal Pradesh stunned Rohit Tokas in the 67kg semifinals. He will face Akash in his final.

Mohammad Hussamuddin blanked Ashish Kumar of Himachal Pradesh to win by unanimous decision. He will take on Sachin in the finals of the 57kg category.