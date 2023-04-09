Shiva to lead India at World Championships

New Delhi, April 8

Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa will spearhead the Indian squad in the World Boxing Championships even as last edition’s silver medallist Amit Panghal will miss out on the marquee event to be held in Tashkent from April 30 to May 14.

Thapa, who won a bronze in Doha in 2015, will be looking to add another medal to his bag. He will be representing the country in the 63.5kg category. Reigning CWG champion Panghal, on the other hand, finished second behind Deepak Bhoria in the 51kg category. Bhoria will feature in the same category. — PTI

Squad

Govind Sahani (48kg), Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (54kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Harsh Choudhary (86kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg) and Narender Berwal (92+kg).