Shivam Shukla replaces Rovman Powell in KKR squad for remainder of IPL 2025

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 18 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have brought in Madhya Pradesh's mystery spinner Shivam Shukla as a replacement for West Indies' Rovman Powell for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Shukla, a leg-spinner, has featured in eight T20 matches and has picked up eight wickets. His inclusion adds a fresh spin option to the KKR setup as the franchise looks to end their campaign on a strong note.

KKR's title defence came to a premature end following a washout in Bengaluru, a game that marked the league's return after a 10-day break. The defending champions, who clinched the title in 2024, have only one fixture left this season, a face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Delhi next Sunday.

With playoff hopes dashed, the match against SRH will be an opportunity for KKR to test new talent and finish the season with pride.

KKR are now placed sixth in the points table with five wins and six defeats, and their two games were washed out; they ended with 13 points.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Spencer Johnson, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Shukla, Chetan Sakariya. (ANI)

