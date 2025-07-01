Shivansh Tyagi clinches gold at 2025 CJ Vietnam Open Taekwondo Championship

Ho Chi Minh [Vietnam] July 1 (ANI): Shivansh Tyagi, who is currently serving with the Income Tax Department, Mumbai, has brought laurels to India by winning the Gold Medal at the 2025 CJ Vietnam Open -- a G1-ranked international Taekwondo tournament, which was held from June 26 to 29 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The CJ Vietnam Open is known for attracting elite athletes from across the globe, and Shivansh's performance stood out amidst fierce competition.

His remarkable display of skill, strategy, and determination on the mat not only earned him top honours but also showcased India's growing prowess in international Taekwondo, a release said.

This gold medal is not just a personal milestone for Shivansh but a proud achievement for the Indian Taekwondo community as a whole. G1-ranked events play a significant role in global rankings and Olympic qualifications, making this victory even more significant.

Shivansh Tyagi has consistently demonstrated dedication both in his professional career and his athletic journey. Balancing a demanding job with the Income Tax Department and the rigorous training required for international competition is no small feat, yet he continues to inspire with his commitment and excellence, the release said.

His win has sparked celebrations back home, particularly in his hometown and among the Indian martial arts fraternity. Family, friends, and colleagues have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, honouring his hard work and the pride he brings to the nation.

