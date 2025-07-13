DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / Shoaib Bashir expected to bowl in fourth innings of Lord's Test after sustaining finger injury

Shoaib Bashir expected to bowl in fourth innings of Lord's Test after sustaining finger injury

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:30 PM Jul 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): England spinner Shoaib Bashir sustained an injury when bowling to Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who hit a powerful low drive straight back at him after he damaged the little finger on his left hand on the third day of the Lord's Test against India, according to a report from ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

In an attempt at a caught-and-bowled chance, Bashir was struck firmly on the hand and immediately signalled up to the home dressing room that he had been injured, sustaining what appeared to be a dislocation. Joe Root completed his over.

England's statement on the fourth morning about Bashir's injury, "Following his left little finger injury, Shoaib Bashir continues to be monitored and is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of this Test. A decision on whether he will bat in the third innings will be made in due course. His involvement in the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford will be assessed at the end of the match."

Advertisement

At first, the England team was optimistic that Bashir would be able to bowl in the third session, but instead, he remained on the sidelines with their substitute fielders and did not participate. Before the fourth day of play, he bowled on a practice strip while wearing significant wrapping on his fourth and fifth fingers, but it is unclear if he will be able to bat.

Bashir has taken nine wickets at an average of 59.44 in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar series, including the wicket of KL Rahul on the third day at Lord's. If he is not deemed fit to play in Manchester, England's alternative spin options include Liam Dawson, Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed.

Advertisement

Earlier in the match, at stumps on Day 3 on Saturday, England are 2/0 with Zak Crawley (2) and Ben Duckett (0*) unbeaten on the crease.

England's skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, the Three Lions scored 387 runs thanks to a century stand between Root (104) and Ollie Pope (44) and a counter-attacking 82-run stand between Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith, who both struck fifties down the order. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts