Shock losses for Brazil, Argentina

Buenos Aires: Brazil lost their second consecutive World Cup qualifier match as Colombia fought back to win 2-1 against the five-time champions, who dropped to fifth place in the South American standings. It was a cathartic evening for Luis Diaz, who scored twice within four minutes late in the second-half to give his country the shock win just days after Colombian guerrillas freed his kidnapped father. Argentina will also be looking to bounce back after dropping their first points in five qualifying games, losing 0-2 at home to Uruguay but keeping their place at the top of the standings. Goals in each half from Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez gave Uruguay victory over Lionel Messi’s Argentina in a nervy affair. The win puts Uruguay second in the standings. AP
