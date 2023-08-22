Shoooting world championships: Sift misses medal but earns Paris quota

PTI

Baku (Azerbaijan), August 21

Sift Kaur Samra gave ample proof of her immense potential, earning India its sixth Paris Olympics quota place in shooting, though she missed the coveted medal by finishing fifth in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF World Championships here today.

The 21-year-old, who had earlier this month won gold in her favourite event at the World University Games, qualified for the final with a national record score of 589.

“I am feeling so excited about winning the quota and it was really a fun match for me,” she said. “The experience was really great, because my ‘kneeling’ position was not that good in qualification but my ‘standing’ was very good. It means a lot for me and the country as it’s the first 50m quota among women,” she added.

The Indian trio comprising Samra (589), Ashi Chouksey (590) and Manini Kaushik (582) finished fifth in the team category with an aggregate of 1761.

India have now won three Olympics quota places at the championships here, with Mehuli Ghosh in the women’s 10m air rifle and Akhil Sheoran in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions being the other two.

India are third on the medals table with four gold and three bronze medals, behind China and the USA.