Shooter Manu wins 25m pistol trials

New Delhi: Olympian Manu Bhaker returned to winning ways while Odisha’s Shriyanka Sadangi and Madhya Pradesh’s Goldie Gujjar also found success on Day 5 of the national selection trials (5 and 6) for Group A rifle and pistol shooters here today. Manu won the women’s 25m pistol T6 final with a score of 39. Shriyanka took home the women’s 10m air rifle T6 title, while Goldie won the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) T5 competition, respectively.

New Delhi

Delhi to spend Rs 20-25 crore to get World Cup-ready

The Arun Jaitley Stadium will be undergoing a major renovation, worth Rs 20 to 25 crore, for the five matches it hosts during the ODI World Cup in October-November. The venue, which hosted the second Test between India and Australia earlier this year, had copped criticism for not ensuring basic hygiene in the stadium premises, especially in the washrooms.

Genoa

Andrea Pirlo returns to Italy to coach Sampdoria

Andrea Pirlo is returning to Italy as coach of Serie B club Sampdoria. Pirlo, who coached Turkish club Fatih Karagümrük last season, signed a two-year contract, Sampdoria announced Tuesday.

Rio de Janiero

Marta in Brazil’s squad for Women’s World Cup

Football superstar Marta overcame injury worries to be included in Brazil’s squad for the upcoming Women’s World Cup but prolific striker Cristiane won’t be there. This could be 37-year-old Marta’s last World Cup.

Chicago

Biles to return to action after two-year hiatus

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles plans to return to competition at the US Classic in early August, her first event since the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics announced today that Biles, a seven-time Olympics medallist, is part of the women’s field for the single-day event set for August 5. Agencies