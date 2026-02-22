DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Shooting League of Karnataka unveils franchise-based format with strong athlete participation

Shooting League of Karnataka unveils franchise-based format with strong athlete participation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:00 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Shooting League of Karnataka is set to make its competitive debut with a franchise-based format aimed at providing exposure and competitive opportunities to shooters across the state. With 136 shooters registering for the event, the league marks a significant step in strengthening Karnataka's shooting ecosystem.

Advertisement

Taking place under the aegis of the Shooting League of India (SLI), the league calendar began with the Team Owners' Auction on February 12, followed by a Players' Auction on February 17.

Advertisement

Qualification rounds for the League are scheduled for February 28, with the Semi-Finals and Finals to be held on 1st March.

Advertisement

The participating franchises include Calibre Capitals, Trigger Action, Bangalore Brigade, Redrum, Mangalore Raptors, Top Guns, Sniper Squad and Hubballi Shooting Star.

Featuring the eight teams in a mixed-team format, each side will have 11 players across events. A key participation rule mandates that every team member must compete in at least one qualification match, ensuring broader involvement.

Advertisement

Like the SLI, the Shooting League of Karnataka will showcase events across multiple disciplines, including 10m Air Pistol (Men and Women), 10m Air Rifle (Men and Women), 25m Pistol, 50m Rifle, Trap and Skeet. The League will follow an SLI format, which will be shorter and tighter than the regular ISSF Rules.

Out of 136 registered players, eight were international athletes -- all from Karnataka -- underlining the depth of talent within the state. Eight franchises secured 88 shooters at the auction, with each team assigned a virtual budget of Rs 1.75 Crores.

The highest bids at the auction were for Krutharth Devang Savyasachi (Virtual Rs 44,00,000, Bangalore Brigade), Anushka H Thokur (Virtual Rs 43,00,000, Bangalore Brigade), Mamit Gowda (Virtual Rs 42,00,000, Mangalore Raptors), Nawabzada M.D. Omar Bin Jung (Virtual Rs 41,00,000, Hubballi Shooting Star) and Shravan M Shashidhar (Virtual Rs 35,00,000, Top Guns).

By combining a structured league format, athlete participation mandates and competitive bidding, the Shooting League of Karnataka aims to create a sustainable pathway for shooters while elevating the sport's visibility and value within the state. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts