DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Shooting reflects India's strength in focus and discipline: BJP MP Naveen Jindal

Shooting reflects India's strength in focus and discipline: BJP MP Naveen Jindal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:20 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Naveen Jindal described shooting as one of India's fastest-growing sports, saying it aligns naturally with the country's cultural strengths of focus, meditation, and concentration in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Advertisement

"Not everyone can run 100 metres in under 10 seconds--it depends on genetics. But shooting is about focus. We are the land of Arjun and meditation, and that is why India has performed exceptionally well in shooting," Jindal said.

Advertisement

Recalling his own journey, Jindal said that around the year 2000, despite his passion for shooting, restrictive laws made it difficult for athletes to access equipment. At the time, only the top 10 shooters were allowed to import firearms and ammunition.

Advertisement

"I had time and resources, but there was no gun, no training infrastructure," he said.

Jindal said he took up the issue with then Sports Minister Uma Bharti, following which the policy was relaxed to allow the top 25 shooters to import firearms. Air guns and air pistols were also liberalised, allowing athletes to bring them as personal luggage.

Advertisement

"These reforms directly contributed to India winning more medals in international shooting events," he said, adding that further liberalisation later allowed shooters meeting minimum scores to import equipment.

Speaking on sports infrastructure and global events, Jindal expressed confidence in India's ability to host world-class sporting events.

"Whether it is the Olympics or Commonwealth Games, India will build world-class infrastructure. The best experts and architects will design it, and most of the work will be done by Indian companies and local talent," he said.

He added that such large-scale development creates opportunities for private enterprises and encourages healthy competition.

"In today's India, there is transparency and an open field. Those who are efficient, capable, and fast will get more opportunities," Jindal said.

Emphasising balance in life, he said, "Some people focus only on work, and they naturally do more. But I believe life is about doing many things--work, politics, sports, travel. This is one life, and I want to live it fully." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts