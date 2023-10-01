Shooting stars: Sarabjot Singh & Divya TS continue the show, bag silver medal

PTI

Hangzhou, September 30

Birthday boy Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS faltered towards the end to let the gold medal slip out of their hands in the 10m air pistol mixed team but the silver took India’s medal count from the shooting range to 19 at the Asian Games here today. India have so far won six gold, eight silver and five bronze, their best-ever showing in the continental showpiece.

The Indian pair was beaten to the gold medal by world champion marksman Zhang Bowen and compatriot Jiang Ranxin, who won 16-14 in the shoot-off.

“It does feel good. We did a great job today. Thanks to my teammate as well. We gave it our best. I like the way I fought well in the finals. I really loved my shooting today, from my first shot to my last shot,” Divya said.

Kynan placed second

Kynan Chenai shot a superb 73 out of a maximum 75 to be placed second after three rounds of 25 shots each in the qualifying of the men’s individual trap competition, while veteran Zorawar Singh Sandhu was placed sixth with a score of 72. Prithviraj Tondaiman was a distant 19th with 70 points.

The Indian team aggregated 215 to be placed second behind Kuwait, who totalled 217. Two more rounds of 25 shots will be played tomorrow. In women’s individual trap, Preeti Rajak (69) was placed sixth. Manisha Keer (66) was 12th, while Rajeshwari Kumari (65) was 16th. The team was fourth with a score of 200.

