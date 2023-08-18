Shooting world championships: Men’s team wins 10m air pistol bronze

PTI

Baku (Azerbaijan), August 17

India’s campaign in the ISSF World Championships began on an unimpressive note as none of the six 10m air pistol shooters competing here today were able to clinch a Paris Olympics quota, though the men clinched a consolation bronze medal in the team event.

The men’s 10m air pistol team, comprising Shiva Narwal (579 points), Sarabjot Singh (578) and Arjun Singh Cheema (577) clinched the bronze medal with an aggregate score of 1734. The Chinese team took the gold medal with an aggregate of 1749 points, while the German team bagged the silver with an aggregate score of 1743.

On a day when the Chinese shooters claimed all four gold medals at stake, the Indian men fared poorly in the individual 10m air pistol event, with none of them making it to the eight-player final. Narwal finished in 17th place, while Sarabjot was 18th and Cheema finished 26th.

The Indian women fared worse with the 10m air pistol trio of Esha Singh (572), Palak (570) and Divya TS (566) aggregating 1708 to finish 11th in the team event.

The team gold was bagged by China with an aggregate score of 1728, followed by Hungary (1726) and Iran (1724). In the individual category, Esha finished 32nd, while Palak was 40th. Divya finished 66th overall.