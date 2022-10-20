Shooting worlds: Shooters on a medal spree

PTI

Cairo, October 19

India’s Ramita was today crowned world champion in the junior women’s 10m air rifle event after she defeated China’s Ying Shen 16-12 in a close gold medal contest at the ISSF World Championship here.

Ramita’s gold and a 1-2-3 finish by the Indians in the women’s 50m pistol junior competition were the highlights for the country on the seventh day at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting Range, taking the country’s tally to 25 medals (10 gold, five silver and 10 bronze medals).

Vijayveer Singh Sidhu shot a 574 in the 25m standard pistol event to win bronze. Sai media photo

They are second behind China in the medal table.

Ramita was tied 12-12 in the gold medal clash against Shen, but finished with two strong shots of 10.8 and 10.7 to emerge the winner.

She was fourth in the qualification with a 629.6, but topped the ranking round with a 262.8 to make it to the gold medal match against the Chinese, who was second in the ranking round with a 262.4.

Tilottama Sen won bronze after shooting a 261.0 in the ranking round to finish third. Earlier, she had topped the qualification with a sizzling 633.4, which equals the current listed world record in the event.

The Indians swept the women’s 50m pistol junior event after Divanshi topped the field with a score of 547, Varsha Singh came second with a 539 and Tiyana finished third with a 523. Khushi Kapoor was fourth with a 521.

Rhythm Sangwan won silver in the women’s 25m standard pistol, shooting a 573 to finish behind China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan, who shot a 575. In the junior men’s 50m pistol event, Abhinav Choudhary shot a 546 to win silver.

Vijayveer Singh Sidhu won India’s second bronze on the day, finishing third in the men’s 25m standard pistol with a 574. He was behind Pavlo Korostylov (582) of Ukraine and Christian Reitz (575) of Germany, who claimed gold and silver, respectively.