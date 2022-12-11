Short Takes

The joy of scoring one of his biggest goals for Brazil quickly turned into tears after yet another disappointing elimination for Neymar with the national team. The World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia was a tough one to take for the Brazil forward, and it could mean the end of his time with the national team. Neymar remains without a major title with Brazil, and it’s unclear if he will try to be back for a fourth World Cup four years from now, when he will be 34 years old. “It would be too hasty to come here and say that this is it, but I can’t guarantee anything,” Neymar said. “I have to take some time to think about it. I’m not closing any doors to the Selecao, but I’m also not saying 100 per cent that I want to be back.” Before the tournament in Qatar, Neymar hadn’t ruled out this being his last World Cup appearance. “Honestly, I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s hard to talk about it right now,” he said. “Now it’s time to go home and lament.”

American writer dies at match

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the match between Argentina and the Netherlands. US media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in the media tribune during extra time. The 49-year-old Wahl tweeted on Wednesday that he had celebrated his birthday that day. Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday on his website that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar. “My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote. Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to the United States’ opener and wrote that security refused him entry, and that he was detained for 25 minutes. —Agencies