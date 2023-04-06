Shot of tequila, cold tub: A Scheffler special

Augusta: How does a Masters champion celebrate after winning a first Green Jacket? If you’re world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, you buy a bottle of tequila and a cold tub.

And what will Scheffler splurge on if he successfully defends his title on Sunday, joining Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only golfers to win back-to-back Masters? Maybe a new car.

“One of our kind of somewhat traditions is buying a bottle of nice tequila after each win, and that’s pretty much the extent of it,” said Scheffler. “I’m sure eventually maybe I’ll get a new car. I don’t know. “I haven’t got a new car. Still in the same house. I bought a cold tub. That was a pretty big indulgence. Still not running at home but we bought it.”

With over $33 million in career earnings, including $2.7 million from his Masters victory, it’s not that Scheffler can’t afford to go on a shopping spree.

But Scheffler’s lifestyle is a reflection of his golf — unassuming, reliable and unflappable. reuters