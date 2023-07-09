Shot putter Karanveer Singh fails dope test

PTI

New Delhi, July 8

Shot putter Karanveer Singh has failed an out-of-competition dope test conducted recently and will be pulled out from the Indian team for the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok starting next week.

Karanveer, who trains at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala, was earlier named in the 54-member Indian squad for the July 12-16 continental event.

“Yes, that is correct,” Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla confirmed the development.

The exact date of the dope test and name of the banned substance are not known.

The 25-year-old Karanveer had won bronze in the Federation Cup in May with a throw of 19.5 metres, while he was second behind Asian record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor in the National Inter-State Championships in June with an effort of 19.78m.

Toor, the defending champion, will now be the lone Indian in the men’s shot put event in the Asian Championships.