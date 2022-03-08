Shot to the top

PTI

Cairo, March 7

India’s Rhythm Sangwan and Anish Bhanwala won the gold medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event on the concluding day of the ISSF World Cup here today.

The duo emerged victorious by a margin of 17-7 over Thailand in the gold medal match.

India topped the medal’s tally with four gold, two silver and one bronze as the year’s first marquee shooting event concluded in the Egyptian capital. On the final day of the competitions, India also won a silver in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event, going down to Germany 7-17 in the decider.

Sangwan and Bhanwala made it through to the gold medal match after finishing second in the Round 2 of qualification with a score of 370 out of 400. Thailand’s Paduka Chawisa and Ram Khamhaeng had topped the qualification with 381 to set up the title clash with India.

Esha Singh and Bhavesh Shekhawat, the second Indian pair in the top-eight stage, ended in fifth position with 356 points.

The men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team competition saw India taking on Germany in the gold medal match. The German team, which had Rio Olympics champion Christian Reitz, besides Geis Oliver and Peter Florian, proved too strong for the Indian trio of Gurpreet Singh, Bhanwala and Shekhawat.

This was India’s second silver of the competition after Esha Singh’s individual silver in the women’s 10m air pistol event. —