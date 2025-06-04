Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 4 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh took a dig at the Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer for the way he got dismissed in the IPL 2025 final and classified it as a "criminal offence".

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended an 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets in the finals of IPL 2025, held on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Iyer's wicket was the game-changing moment for Punjab. He was caught by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma for just one in two balls on a Romario Shepherd delivery.

Speaking on Shreyas Iyer's dismissal, Yograj Singh told ANI, "The shot which Shreyas Iyer played in the final was a criminal offence, according to me. Ashok Mankad told me about this criminal offence, which comes under Section 302. He also told me that the repercussions of this is that you will be banned for two matches. What Shreyas did yesterday is not acceptable. There is no apology for that."

Recalling the game, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzi Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking.

While Virat (43 in 35 balls, with three fours) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls, with two fours) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, PBKS started well with Priyansh Arya (24 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Prabhsimran (26 in 22 balls, with two sixes) stitching a 43-run stand.

Josh Inglis (39 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Shashank Singh (61* in 30 balls, three wins and six sixes) tried their level best to keep up with the rising run rate, but Krunal Pandya (2/17), Yash Dayal (1/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) put a fine show with the ball to restrict PBKS to 184/7, despite a sensational 22 runs smashed by Shashank in the final over while needing 29.

Krunal Pandya was awarded the Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling performance. (ANI)

