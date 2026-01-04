DT
"Should consider and I support it": Saina Nehwal on BCCI asking KKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:55 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 4 (ANI): Olympic medallist and Indian badminton legend Saina Nehwal has expressed support for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decision to ask three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Nehwal, who recently flagged off the 7th Edition of the Ekal Run Marathon, was felicitated by the organisers during the event. She also took the opportunity to highlight the importance of promoting sports initiatives across the country.

Mustafizur Rahman was picked by three-time IPL champions for Rs 9.20 crore for the 2026 season. However, his inclusion in the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise faced widespread backlash due to concerns over human rights violations against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Amid the backlash, the BCCI instructed KKR to release the Bangladeshi pace veteran. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI that the board has "instructed" KKR to release Mustafizur amid the "recent developments." BCCI also assured that if the "franchise asks for any replacement, they will be allowed a replacement".

Later, in a press release, KKR confirmed that Mustafizur had been released from their squad and that the decision had been "carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India."

"BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course," the statement from KKR had added.

Commenting on BCCI's decision to ask KKR to release Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur, Nehwal told reporters that the decision has been taken, and it should be considered. "The decision taken by the association should be considered final, and I support it"

Nehwal was also "impressed" to see Kolkata people loving sports and highlighted that Ekal Run should host more.

"I have come to Kolkata to attend various marathons, which is a very good sign...I am very impressed to see everyone loves sports here... Initiatives like the Ekal Run should be organised more, and this kind of cause should be supported more," the Olympic medallist told reporters. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

