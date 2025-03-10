New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Former cricketer Yograj Singh was delighted with India captain Rohit Sharma's decision to continue with his cricketing journey and put his decision to retire for some other day.

Speculations and reports pointed towards the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand in Dubai, the platform for Rohit's last dance in the ODIs.

He broke the spine of New Zealand's 251-run target defence with his swashbuckling 76 and laid the foundation for India, lifting the title in front of a sold-out crowd in Dubai.

After India experienced euphoria and relished in its four-wicket win against the Kiwis, Rohit addressed the media and confirmed he is "not going to retire from this format."

Yograj expressed his satisfaction with the decision and feels Rohit and Virat can retire after lifting the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

"The best thing is that Rohit Sharma said he is not retiring. Well done, my son. Nobody can retire Rohit and Virat. They should think about retirement after winning the 2027 ODI World Cup. I had said this before India would win," Yograj told ANI.

In the decisive clash, Rohit flaunted his prolific power strokes, hammered New Zealand's clinical bowling unit all around the park, and lifted India to a position of control with a match-winning 76(83).

His rollicking performance was a sight to behold for many as India felt euphoria after stamping its authority with a four-wicket triumph. Rohit was crowned Player of the Match in the final, and India cherished its new-found success.

While wickets kept falling at one end, the 'Hitman' upped the ante by implementing his experience and acting as the driving force throughout the chase. When runs dried up in the middle overs, Rohit took the brunt on his shoulders of keeping the scoreboard ticking.

He ambled down the crease, took a wild swing, and was stumped. After he returned to the dressing room, his troops carried on the fight and ensured India walked out of the stadium with the coveted prize in their bag. (ANI)

