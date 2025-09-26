"Show love to para athletes like you do for others": Kangana Ranaut urges fans

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The World Para Athletics Championship 2025 had a grand opening ceremony in the Capital on Friday, with dignitaries and leaders hailing India's growing sporting ecosystem and urging support for para athletes.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, said, "It is a very big day for India because the World Para Athletics Championships, in which more than 110 countries are participating, has begun today, and it was a grand celebration, and you saw a grand opening."

Urging people to cheer for the athletes, she added, "I want you all to root for our para athletes, show love like you support other athletes."

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood also addressed the gathering, highlighting the government's efforts to strengthen India's sporting infrastructure.

"Prime Minister Modi has done many works for Khelo India, Fit India, and to create an ecosystem for sports. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are working to create a new ecosystem for sports in Delhi," he said.

Extending his wishes to participants, Sood added, "We are with them. We wish all the players the best."

The championship, which features participation from over 110 countries, is set to witness world-class para athletes competing across multiple disciplines, as India plays host to the prestigious global event for the first time.

India is set to host its biggest para-sporting spectacle, the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 27 to October 5.

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has upgraded Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with a world-class Mondo track, para-friendly gym, and long jump pits to host the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

A record 73 Indian athletes, led by Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil, will compete as India builds on its 29 medals at Paris 2024. (ANI)

