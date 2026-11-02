Mexico City [Mexico], November 2 (ANI): Stefano Domenicali, the president and CEO of Formula 1, hailed Kimi Antonelli for his historic Drivers' Championship win, saying that his feat has shown youngsters "that there are no limits to what can be achieved through dedication, belief and hard work".

Kimi made Formula 1 history by becoming the youngest-ever World Champion after securing third place at the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, with the result enough to seal the title for the Mercedes driver. Max Verstappen claimed race victory, finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton. The 20-year-old Italian headed into Sunday's 71-lap race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez needing only a ninth-place finish to secure his maiden F1 world title, irrespective of how his championship rivals Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell performed, as per the Formula 1 website.

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Later in a statement, Stefano said on Kimi's triumph that it is an "extraordinary achievement", with the racer earning it through "exceptional talent, courage and determination".

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"Today, Kimi Antonelli has made history. Becoming the youngest Formula 1 World Champion is an extraordinary achievement, earned through exceptional talent, courage and determination. It fills me with immense pride to see Kimi become the first Italian Formula 1 World Champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953. For 73 years, our country has waited for this moment, and today an entire nation will celebrate one of its own reaching the very pinnacle of our sport," he said.

Stefano also said that greatness is "not only measured by records, but by the generations it inspires".

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"Kimi has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world and shown young people everywhere that there are no limits to what can be achieved through dedication, belief and hard work. Across the world, young boys and girls watching today will see in Kimi someone who proves that the biggest dreams can become reality," he added.

The F1 president said that a new journey has been written in F1 history and this is "only the beginning of an extraordinary legacy."

"Congratulations to Kimi, Mercedes and his family on this incredible achievement. The entire Formula 1 community is proud to celebrate this special moment with them," he signed off.

Starting fourth on the grid, Antonelli delivered a composed drive to finish third despite a race interrupted by multiple incidents. The Italian had to navigate a mid-race red flag following a heavy crash involving Valtteri Bottas, as well as a late Safety Car period triggered by an accident involving Arvid Lindblad.

Meanwhile, Verstappen secured his third victory of the season after holding off a late challenge from Hamilton. Starting fifth, the Red Bull driver capitalised on an intense battle between the Ferrari drivers to move into contention for the lead.

Verstappen had initially climbed to second on the opening lap before taking the lead after Charles Leclerc received a time penalty for cutting the track while battling polesitter Hamilton.

The Dutchman maintained his advantage through the standing restart and again held firm when the Safety Car was withdrawn with eight laps remaining, resisting Hamilton's persistent pressure to take the chequered flag.

Leclerc eventually finished fourth after holding off a late charge from Lando Norris, while Russell secured fifth place for Mercedes. Liam Lawson completed the top six for Racing Bulls after starting from the pit lane. (ANI)

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