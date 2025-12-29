DT
Shrachi Bengal Tigers begin Women's Hockey India League 2025-26 campaign with 1-0 win over JSW Soorma Hockey Club

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:00 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 29 (ANI): Shrachi Bengal Tigers registered a 1-0 victory over JSW Soorma Hockey Club in their first match of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 Season at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi on Monday.

Agustina Gorzelany's (11') powerful drag flick gave the Shrachi Bengal Tigers the lead in the first quarter and despite JSW Soorma Hockey Club's dominant attacking display, they were unable to breach the Tigers' stellar defence for the rest of the game, as per a release.

Both teams engaged in an intense midfield battle to begin the game, but gradually Soorma Hockey Club gained confidence and registered a string of forays into the Tigers' shooting circle, albeit without attempting a shot. The Tigers attempted to advance down the wings and earned a penalty corner with five minutes left in the quarter, and Agustina Gorzelany stepped up to flick the ball into the bottom right corner. Looking to equalise, Soorma earned a penalty corner at the end of the quarter, but Shihori Oikawa's shot was deflected wide.

Soorma remained on the front foot in the second quarter as well, penetrating the Tigers' defence and earning multiple penalty corners but Lalremsiami's brave rushing ensured the Tigers maintained their lead. Soon after, Soorma's Maria Granatto made a marauding run through the middle after a turnover by the Tigers in midfield but Valentina Raposo snuffed out the danger, forcing Granatto wide and the Tigers held on to their slender advantage, according to a release.

Baljeet Kaur earned a penalty corner for Soorma to start the second half, but a variation by Salima Tete was wide of the target. They continued to push the Tigers back into their own half, but the Tigers showcased exemplary defence to keep their nose ahead and went on to make occasional attacks, stretching the game.

As the quarter progressed the Tigers showed more initiative and created opportunities but missed the finishing touch. Meanwhile, Soorma looked to rely on penalty corner variations to breach the Tigers' net, with no success. It was frantic to end the third quarter with both teams desperately looking for a goal, but the scoreline remained unchanged.

After a short period of midfield turnovers, Soorma grew into the game again and gained territory, but the Tigers' defence matched their aggression to stay ahead in the game. They proceeded to slow down the tempo of the game and run the clock down. Soorma, however, turned up the heat in the dying moments and earned a penalty corner with two minutes left in the game, but Penny Squib's flew wide. The Tigers held together as a unit in the dying moments to seal the 1-0 victory in their first match of the season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

