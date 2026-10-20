Dubai [UAE], October 20 (ANI): Indian spinners Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma continue their dominance in ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers, while pacers Kranti Gaud and Nandani Sharma made progress following a series win over Zimbabwe.

The Asian side have already opened up a 2-0 series advantage in the three-game series on home soil, with a range of players making strong impact across the two fixtures in Raipur.

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Seamer Nandani Sharma is the joint leading wicket-taker across the first two matches of the series with three scalps, and the right-armer gains a whopping 26 places to move to 45th on the list for T20I bowlers, as per the ICC.

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Teammate Kranti Gaud (up nine rungs to 43rd) also makes progress in this rankings category, with India duo Sree Charani (first) and Deepti Sharma (second) maintaining their positions at the head of the rankings for T20I bowlers after economical returns against Zimbabwe.

There is also some movement on the rankings for T20I bowlers following the first match of the trans-Tasman series between Australia and New Zealand, with Annabel Sutherland (up one rung to eighth), Jess Kerr (up five spots to 17th), Bree Illing (up six slots to 23rd) and Nensi Patel (up five places to 35th) all making gains in this rankings category.

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While Australia narrowly claimed that series opener against the White Ferns in Sydney, it is a pair of New Zealand players that make the eye-catching progress on the updated rankings for T20I batters as Maddy Green (up three rungs to 34th) and Georgia Plimmer (up 13 places to 48th) both make gains.

Aussie veteran Beth Mooney maintains her spot as the number one T20I batter in the world, while a pair of her Australian teammates make the biggest jumps on the ODI charts following the completion of their 50-over series with Bangladesh as part of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship.

Evergreen seamer Megan Schutt gains one place to improve to fourth on the list for ODI bowlers, while teammate Ellyse Perry jumps one spot to rise to ninth for ODI batters and an impressive 14 rungs to 25th on the rankings for ODI all-rounders.

There are also gains on the list for ODI batters for Sutherland (up four slots to 13th) following her unbeaten half-century in the series finale, while Sharmin Akhter Supta (up five places to 25th) is also rewarded on this list. (ANI)

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