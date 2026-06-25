Manchester [UK], June 25 (ANI): Indian spinner Shree Charani made history, overcoming Poonam Yadav for most wickets by an Indian in a single ICC Women's T20 World Cup edition.

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Shree Charani, the newly crowned world number one T20I bowler, achieved the milestone during her side's group stage T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Manchester on Thursday.

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During the match, Charani took 2/21 in four overs, getting wickets of Nahida Akter and Shorna Akter.

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Now, in four matches in this tournament, she has 12 wickets at an average of 7.08 and an economy rate of 5.31, with her best figures of 4/19. She is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. For India, the old record was in the hands of Poonam, with 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 11.90 and an economy rate of 5.95, with best figures of 4/19 in the 2019/20 edition.

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr has the most wickets in a single Women's T20 WC competition, with 15 scalps in six matches at an average of 7.33 and an economy rate of 4.85, with best figures of 4/26 in the 2024/25 season.

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Coming to the match, Bangladesh opted to bat first and put up 136/8 in 20 overs.

Juairiya Ferdous (33 in 31 balls, with five fours) and Sobhana Mostary (22 in 26 balls, with two fours) put up a half-century stand for the second wicket and skipper Nigar Sultana (32 in 27 balls, with four boundaries) helped Bangladesh to a modest total.

Radha Yadav (3/28) and Charani (2/21) were among the lead wicket-takers for India, with Renuka Thakur and Nandni Sharma also getting a wicket each. (ANI)

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