Shreya narrowly misses air rifle semis at shooting WC

Cairo: Shreya Agrawal narrowly missed out on a semifinal spot in the women’s 10m Air Rifle event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup rifle/pistol here today. Shreya shot 629.3 in the qualification round.

Christchurch

South Africa on top in 2nd Test; Kiwis hope for draw

Kyle Verreyne stepped boldly into the vacancy left by the sudden retirement of Quintin de Kock with a maiden century today which put South Africa in total control of the second Test against New Zealand by the end of the fourth day. Verreyne’s unbeaten 136 allowed South Africa to declare its second innings at 354/9 just before tea, setting New Zealand 425 to win in about 136 overs or four sessions.

London

Reds beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup

Liverpool won their first domestic final in a decade by beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to clinch the League Cup. All 10 penalties had been scored before it was down to the goalkeepers to take their turn and Kepa Arrizabalaga missed after Liverpool counterpart Caoimhin Kelleher had netted.

London

FIFA, Uefa suspend Russian national and club teams

FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia's national teams and club teams until further notice due to the country's invasion of Ukraine. Russia are scheduled to host Poland in a World Cup qualifying playoff on March 24. Agencies