Shreya narrowly misses air rifle semis at shooting WC

Cairo: Shreya Agrawal narrowly missed out on a semifinal spot in the women’s 10m Air Rifle event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup rifle/pistol here today. Shreya shot 629.3 in the qualification round.
Christchurch
South Africa on top in 2nd Test; Kiwis hope for draw
Kyle Verreyne stepped boldly into the vacancy left by the sudden retirement of Quintin de Kock with a maiden century today which put South Africa in total control of the second Test against New Zealand by the end of the fourth day. Verreyne’s unbeaten 136 allowed South Africa to declare its second innings at 354/9 just before tea, setting New Zealand 425 to win in about 136 overs or four sessions.
London
Reds beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup
Liverpool won their first domestic final in a decade by beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to clinch the League Cup. All 10 penalties had been scored before it was down to the goalkeepers to take their turn and Kepa Arrizabalaga missed after Liverpool counterpart Caoimhin Kelleher had netted.
London
FIFA, Uefa suspend Russian national and club teams
FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia's national teams and club teams until further notice due to the country's invasion of Ukraine. Russia are scheduled to host Poland in a World Cup qualifying playoff on March 24. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...