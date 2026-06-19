London [UK], June 19 (ANI): India's off-spinner all-rounder Shreyanka Patil is likely to miss Women's T20 World Cup matches as she has sustained an ankle ligament injury. She was injured during the match against the Netherlands on Wednesday and was immediately taken for scans.

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Patil was stretchered off the field in Leeds just one ball into her bowling spell after twisting her ankle while chasing a ball towards mid-on. She was in visible pain, clutching her right leg, and could not place any weight on it, prompting the team physio to rush in and arrange for a stretcher, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce a replacement, though several players from the India A women's squad currently touring England are being considered, according to the report.

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The squad, led by Anushka Sharma, includes off-spinner Minnu Mani, left-arm spinners Tanuja Kanwar and Vaishnavi Sharma, leg-spinner Prema Rawat, and Anushka herself, who also bowls off-spin. They could be in contention for a World Cup call-up.

This is another setback in Patil's injury-hit career. She had previously suffered a broken finger in July 2024, which ruled her out of that year's T20 World Cup, followed by shin splints in both legs and a stress reaction in her wrist that kept her sidelined for nearly a year.

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She returned to action in the Women's CPL 2025 before featuring in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-winning WPL 2026 campaign.

India produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat the Netherlands by 95 runs in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Leeds on Wednesday. With the win, India moved to the top of Group A with four points.

Batting first, India posted their highest-ever T20 World Cup total of 209/5, powered by a brilliant opening stand between Smriti Mandhana (74 off 47 balls) and Shafali Verma (55 off 38 balls). The duo added 115 runs for the first wicket, giving India a flying start, while Richa Ghosh (20*), Harmanpreet Kaur (12) and Deepti Sharma (10*) provided a strong finish in the death overs.

In reply, the Netherlands started steadily but collapsed dramatically from 96/4 to 114 all out in 17.3 overs. Shree Charani starred with the ball, picking up 4/19, while Shafali Verma (3/20) and Nandini Sharma (2/22) also chipped in as India's bowlers ran through the lower order.

It was a complete team effort, with India's top-order batting brilliance and disciplined bowling ensuring a commanding victory. (ANI)

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