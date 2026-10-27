Shreyas Iyer calls Sharma-Sooryavanshi onslaught ‘absolutely stunning’ as India clinch T20I series

Wellington [New Zealand], October 27 (ANI): India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer described the batting display of Abhishek Sharma and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as “absolutely stunning” after their explosive start powered India to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I here on Tuesday, sealing an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

“Absolutely stunning. It was pleasing to the eyes the way they played strokes. Also, when Sanju and I went to bat, the ball was seaming, and I was like, how did they manage this? It was simply mind-boggling,” Iyer said during the post-match presentation.

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Sharma smashed a blistering 113 off just 38 balls, including 11 sixes and nine fours, while Sooryavanshi contributed 45 off 19 deliveries as India chased down New Zealand's target of 199 in just 13.2 overs, with 40 balls to spare.

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Asked whether the batting performance topped the list of the best he had witnessed, Iyer said the pair's scoring rate was extraordinary, even by international standards.

“Honestly speaking, getting 100 in 5 overs, I've never seen that before, especially at the international level. And definitely tops it,” he said.

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India got off to a breathtaking start, with Sharma and Sooryavanshi plundering 26 runs in the opening over bowled by Jacob Duffy. The duo continued their assault, taking India to 64 without loss in three overs and a staggering 118 without loss at the end of the Powerplay.

Sharma brought up his half-century off just 15 balls before reaching his century in 35 deliveries. Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 45 by Matthew Fisher in the eighth over, but Sharma continued the onslaught alongside Sanju Samson.

Iyer said the performance was particularly encouraging given the challenge of adapting to conditions away from home.

“I think it's essential, especially coming overseas. You know the conditions are going to be different, and you'll be challenged with a lot of different deliveries. And just to overcome this by such phenomenal performance, credit where it's due, the way they played today, it was exceptional. And obviously, winning the series with the third match and two more to go, I hope that they keep continuing with the same form, and yes, it's just amazing the way the lads pulled up to this occasion. Jet lag at the start and then the way they fitted to the occasion, mind-boggling,” he said.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 198/3 after being asked to bat first, with Daryl Mitchell top-scoring with an unbeaten 89 off 52 balls. Bevon Jacobs made 39 off 23 deliveries, while Finn Allen contributed 40 off 25 balls. Mitchell and Jacobs shared a 75-run partnership for the fourth wicket to lift the hosts to a competitive total.

Iyer also explained India's decision to turn to yorkers as the New Zealand batters continued to score freely.

“So after 10 overs, I realised that anything they were bowling, hard length or even half volleys, it was going into the stands. I just said, try and bowl yorkers as much as possible, even if you bowl six-ball yorkers. Make them hit down the ground, or a wide yorker is going to help us on this wicket. So, yeah, we were able to execute that and minimise that run rate to eight to nine; that helped us a lot to keep them at 10 runs an over. And yeah, our plan was to restrict them under 200,” he said.

For India, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up a wicket each. New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson claimed two wickets, while Fisher and Mitchell Santner took one apiece.

With the series already secured at 3-0, India will look to maintain their winning momentum in the remaining two matches, while New Zealand will aim to bounce back. (ANI)

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