Shreyas Iyer completes 3,000 ODI runs, second fastest Indian to do so

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Indian batter Shreyas Iyer completed 3,000 runs in ODI cricket, becoming the second fastest Indian to do so.

Advertisement

Iyer achieved this milestone during his side's second ODI against Afghanistan at Lucknow, scoring 26 in 24 balls, with a four and six at a strike rate of over 108.

Advertisement

In 78 ODIs and 72 innings, Iyer has made 3,015 runs at an average of 45.68, with five centuries and 23 fifties.

Advertisement

Gill is the fastest to reach the milestone in 62 innings, with Iyer tied with Shikhar Dhawan to reach the landmark.

However, this year has not been his best so far, having made just 98 runs in five innings at an average of 19.60 and a best score of 49.

Advertisement

Coming to the match, Afghanistan opted to field first. But centuries from skipper Gill (154 in 110 balls, with 22 fours and two sixes) and Ishan (125 in 79 balls, with 14 fours and seven sixes) helping India reach 402 all out in 49.5 overs.

Nangeyaliya Kharoti (4/76) and Rashid Khan (3/48) were the top wicket-takers for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan need to chase 403 to level the series.

Teams:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)