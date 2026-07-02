Shreyas Iyer completes 5,000 international runs, Abhishek Sharma races to 100 T20I sixes

Chester-le-Street [UK], July 2 (ANI): Indian middle-order batter and T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer completed 5,000 international runs on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Iyer achieved this milestone during his side's first T20I against England at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday, scoring a fine 47-ball 68, with six fours and a six at a strike rate of over 144.

Advertisement

In 147 matches for India, Iyer has made 5,031 runs at an average of 39.61, with a strike rate of 96.06, with six centuries and 37 fifties, including a best score of 128*.

Advertisement

In 14 Tests for India, Iyer has 811 runs in 24 innings at an average of 36.86, with a century and five fifties, with a best score of 105.

In 79 ODIs, which is his best format, Iyer has made 3,035 runs in 73 innings at an average of 45.98, with five centuries and 23 fifties, batting at a strike rate of 98.60, with a best score of 128*.

Advertisement

In 54 T20Is, he has made 1,184 runs in 50 innings at an average of 30.38, with a strike rate of over 135, with nine fifties and a best score of 74*.

It was also a landmark match for hard-hitting Abhishek Sharma, who completed 100 sixes in T20Is, breaking past West Indies' Evin Lewis (789 balls) to reach the milestone in just 785 balls, the fastest by a Test-playing nation player.

Abhishek, who scored an aggressive 59 in 24 balls, with six fours and four sixes at a strike rate of over 245, has 102 T20I sixes.

Coming to the match, knocks from Iyer and Abhishek and a power-packed cameo from Shivam Dube (42* in 21 balls, with two fours and three sixes), powered India to 189/7 in 20 overs. But the match ended in a no result as England did not get a chance to bat due to rain.

On July 4, Saturday, Manchester will host the second T20I. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)