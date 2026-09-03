Shreyas Iyer, Gambhir, Laxman, BCCI top brass arrive for review meeting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): India T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir, Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman and top BCCI officials arrived at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday for a review meeting.

Iyer, Gambhir, Laxman and several senior BCCI officials were seen arriving at the headquarters, where they are expected to attend the meeting. Further details about the meeting are awaited.

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According to multiple reports, the review meeting was initially scheduled following India's defeats in Ireland and England but was delayed due to the team's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.

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BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and president Mithun Manhas will also attend the meeting, while India's ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill is also expected to be present.

The defending T20 World Cup champions suffered a 2-0 whitewash in the two-match T20I series against Ireland in June. Their struggles continued in England, where the Men in Blue lost the five-match T20I series 4-0, including a 125-run defeat in Nottingham, their heaviest loss of the series. India also went down 2-1 in the ODI series in England under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.

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Meanwhile, India are all set to play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, with regular skipper Iyer set to lead the side and Tilak Varma named vice-captain.

Ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah returns to the squad, subject to fitness clearance, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana. Bumrah's last international match came against England on July 16, at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

He was subsequently ruled out of the final ODI at Lord's, with the BCCI attributing his absence to an impact injury sustained while fielding in Cardiff. Bumrah also missed India's Test series against Sri Lanka, which the visitors won 1-0.

The series will get underway on September 13, with the second T20I scheduled for September 15 and the third on September 17. All three matches will be played in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.

India's squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*. (ANI)

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